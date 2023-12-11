Bollywood actors Akshay Kumar shared a glimpse of his off-screen fun at a Pro Kabaddi League event on Instagram. In a lively video featuring Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff, they engage in a friendly volleyball game with the Bengal Warriors team. Akshay, wearing a blue jersey, expressed pride in the Bengal Warriors' performance in the league and playfully captioned the post, "Just before the beginning of the Pro Kabaddi League, got a chance to play a friendly game of volleyball with my @bengal.warriors. Glad to see you guys shining in the league so far. Proud of #AamarWarriors." Has Akshay Kumar NOT Travelled Abroad Since He Got His Indian Passport in August 2023? Here's The Truth.

Check The Video Akshay Kumar Shared On His Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

