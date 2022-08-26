Akshay Kumar was in HBO's House of the Dragon, as per netizens. As fans of Akki are convinced that the Bollywood actor's lookalike is one of the leading cast members of the show namely Paddy Considine aka King Viserys Targaryen. Well, check it out for yourself. House of the Dragon Review: Matt Smith’s ‘Game of Thrones’ Prequel Series Is An Impressive Return to Westeros! (LatestLY Exclusive).

Akshay kumar is great in House of the dragon , finally stepping out of his comfort zone and doing some real acting .#HouseoftheDragon pic.twitter.com/2nTabH5t7J — Rohan (@___ArtVandelay) August 26, 2022

Akshay Kumar in ‘House of the Dragon’? Netizens shocked to see actor’s ‘lookalike’ in ‘Game of Thrones’ prequel. pic.twitter.com/i7qfrRWSTD — Diksha Pandey (@DikshaP31511063) August 26, 2022

Didn't knew HBO has cast Akshay Kumar in house of the dragon series pic.twitter.com/HVAPvFYAb5 — HUNTSMAN 🐇 (@hp_mode2) August 21, 2022

This did not go unnoticed that Akshay kumar in House of the Dragon looking dapper af pic.twitter.com/qBgZADJGvg — Stone Cold 3:16 (@smit24shah) August 19, 2022

