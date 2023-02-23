Akshay Kumar who is always criticised for his Canadian citizenship, has now applied for a change of passport. Yes, you read that right! In the first episode of the new season of Seedhi Baat on Aajtak, the Selfiee star was seen confessing that he has renounced his status from Canada. "India is everything to me... Whatever I have earned, whatever I have gained is from here," he said on the show. Akshay Kumar Holds a Canadian Passport: The Good, the Bad and the Ugly Twitter Is Saying after the Actor’s Citizenship Clarification.

Akshay Kumar to Renounce Canadian Passport:

Akshay kumar speaking his heart out about his Canada matter in #SeedhiBaat .. He said nothing wrong many people go outside of india to work but it doesn't mean he is not patriot.... Anyway #AkshayKumar getting indian passport very soon baby... Cant wait for #Selfiee tomorrow 😍🔥 pic.twitter.com/gARmDsVIc0 — axay patel🔥🔥 (@akki_dhoni) February 23, 2023

To note, in 2019, Akki had made the same claims of applying for an Indian passport.

Watch the Throwback Video Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)