It was reported on September 6 that Akshay Kumar returned to Mumbai from the UK after his mother, Aruna Bhatia was admitted to ICU at a hospital in Mumbai. Now, a day after, the superstar himself took to Twitter and urged all to pray for his mom's health. He said, "This is a very tough hour for me and my family."

Akshay Kumar:

Touched beyond words at your concern for my mom’s health. This is a very tough hour for me and my family. Every single prayer of yours would greatly help. 🙏🏻 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) September 7, 2021

