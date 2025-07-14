India is currently battling out with England in the Day 5 of the third Test match at Lord's. The match and the series is tantalisingly poised and no team is ready to give an inch to the other. Amid some exciting cricketing action, Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar was spotted in the stands alongside his wife and former actress Twinkle Khanna. Akshay and Twinkle were spotted sitting beside commentator and presenter Ravi Shastri. Akshay has been a well-known supporter of the Indian cricket team over the years and fans loved him present at the Lord's. Stuart Broad Calls For 'Consistency' In Reprimanding Cricketers After Mohammed Siraj Penalised, Points Out Shubman Gill Escaping Fine Despite 'Swearing' Live On TV (See Post).

Akshay Kumar, Wife Twinkle Khanna Attend Day 5 of IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2025 at Lord's

