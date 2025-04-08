Naomika Saran, the grand daughter of Rajesh Khanna and Dimple Kapadia, made a rare public appearance at Maddock Films' 20th Anniversary party in Mumbai on Monday (April 7) night. The 18-year-old was accompanied by her grandmother, and veteran actress Dimple Kapadia and Naomika posed together for the paparazzi on the red carpet. Naomika looked gorgeous in a black mini dress and amped up her look with gold jewellery. In a video shared by a paparazzi handle, Dimple Kapadia let her granddaughter grab the limelight and even asked her to step forward for some solo clicks. Naomika Saran is the daughter of former actress Rinke Khanna and businessman Sameer Saran. Naomika first went viral after a photo of her with her cousin Aarav Bhatia, Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna's son, surfaced online. Recently, Huma Qureshi hosted a star-studded Eid bash. Some of Bollywood's biggest names attended the party. While fans were excited to see their favourite celebs at the bash, Akshay Kumar's son Aarav Bhatia took the internet by storm with his rare public appearance at the Eid bash. Who Is Naomika Saran? Meet Akshay Kumar’s Niece and Rajesh Khanna-Dimple Kapadia’s Granddaughter Who Stole the Spotlight at ‘Sky Force’ Screening.

Dimple Kapadia With Her Granddaughter Naomika Saran at Maddock Films’ 20th Anniversary Bash

