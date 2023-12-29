Celebrating Twinkle Khanna's birthday, hubby Akshay Kumar poured affection with a heartening and humorous Instagram tribute. Sharing a video featuring two snapshots of Twinkle, he affectionately referred to her as his 'Hulk.' His caption, "Long live my hulk!! Thank you for adding so many years to our life through your humor. May God add many more to yours. Happy Birthday, Tina," encapsulated their enduring love and her remarkable wit. Akshay Kumar Supports Emotional Shikhar Dhawan Amid Year-Long Separation From Son Zoravar, Says ‘Nothing Is More Painful’.

See Akshay Kumar's Birthday Wish For Twinkle Khanna Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)