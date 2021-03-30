Akshay Kumar has now moved on to a new movie. The shooting of Ram Setu begins today. The actor announced the same by sharing yet another picture of his look from the film. He plays an archeologist in the film with tousled hair and loose-fitting clothes. The actor is also seeking his fans' reaction to his look.

Check out Akshay Kumar's Ram Setu announcement here...

The journey of making one of the most special films for me begins today. #RamSetu shooting begins! Playing an archaeologist in the film. Would love to hear your thoughts on the look? It always matters to me🙏🏻 @Asli_Jacqueline@Nushrratt@Abundantia_Ent@LycaProductions pic.twitter.com/beI6p0hO0I — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) March 30, 2021

