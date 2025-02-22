In a heartwarming moment from Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani’s wedding, the bride stole the show with her radiant charm. As she walked down the aisle towards the mandap, Alekha was seen blushing, her joy evident in every step. Surrounded by cheering family and friends, who eagerly captured the adorable moment on their phones, she added a playful touch by doing a little dance and blowing a flying kiss to her groom. Meanwhile, Aadar, waiting at the mandap, couldn’t take his eyes off his bride, looking at her with pure adoration. Alekha Advani Blushes As Aadar Jain Plants a Kiss While Posing for Paparazzi After Wedding (Watch Video).

Unseen Video From Aadar Jain & Alekha Advani’s Wedding

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mamaraazzi (@mamaraazzi)

