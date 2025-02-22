Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani tied the knot in a beautiful traditional ceremony on February 21 at The Taj Mahal Palace, Mumbai. The wedding was an intimate yet star-studded affair, attended by family, close friends, and several Bollywood celebrities. After completing the wedding rituals, the newlyweds stepped out to greet the paparazzi eagerly waiting outside the venue. As they posed together, Aadar sweetly planted a kiss on Alekha’s forehead, leaving her blushing in the heartwarming moment. The adorable gesture quickly won hearts, making their first public appearance as husband and wife even more special. Aadar Jain-Alekha Advani Wedding: Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor Attend Their First Family Function Together After ‘Jewel Thief’ Actor’s Stabbing Incident (Watch Video).

Aadar Jain Kisses Wife Alekha Advani

