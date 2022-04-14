Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have finally tied the knot today (April 14). Ahead of the wedding ceremony, Alia's father - Mahesh Bhatt, was spotted arriving at the venue. In a viral video from the wedding, he is seen showing off his mehendi to the paps. The director got Ranbir's name written on his hand which surely indicated how much he loves him.

Take A Look At The Video Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

