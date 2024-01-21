Alia Bhatt was honoured at the Joy Awards 2024 held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The Indian actress impressed onlookers not only with her sartorial choice and elegant look, but also with her heart-winning speech. She was bestowed with the Honorary Entertainment Makers Award at the star-studded event. In the viral video of her award acceptance speech, Alia can be heard saying, “One of the things, if we are talking about joy, one of the greatest things in our lives is love. So tonight when I go back home, I take back with me the love of the movies and the love that I felt here in Riyadh. So thank you so much, and here's to the magic of movies.” Salman Khan Attends 2024 Joy Awards in Riyadh, Poses With Hollywood Star Anthony Hopkins at the Event (Watch Video).

Alia Bhatt At Joy Awards 2024

— Alia Bhatt is bestowed with the Honorary Entertainment Makers Award at the #JoyAwards in Riyadh for her contribution to global cinema 🫶🏻 pic.twitter.com/CRq80ImZUs — 🎞️ (@softiealiaa) January 21, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)