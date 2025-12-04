The Red Sea International Film Festival 2025 kicked off on December 4 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, marking its fifth edition. Adding glamour to the event, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made a stunning appearance, winning hearts with her grace and warmth. As she greeted the audience, the actress joyfully said, “Hello! Namaste! Salaam Alaikum! Oh, you beautiful people!” expressing heartfelt gratitude for the love and cheers she received. “Your love is overwhelming… I’m just so grateful for your warmth and generosity,” she added. Aishwarya’s radiant presence and humble words once again proved why she remains one of India’s most admired global icons, representing Indian cinema on the world stage. Meet Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at Red Sea International Film Festival 2025 in Saudi Arabia on December 4; Book Tickets at INR 2,865 on This Link!

