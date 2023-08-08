For more than 10 years, Twitter has been recognisable for its blue and white bird logo, which became a symbol of social media users. Recently, Elon Musk renamed the social media platform and replaced the bird logo with a stylized version of the Latin alphabet 'X'. Everyone voiced their opinion regarding the sudden change. Now Amitabh Bachchan shared a quirky post regarding the same and wrote, "X 4732 - Now T has become X, so text has to be changed !!'' Amitabh Bachchan Laments About Getting His Tweet Numbers All Wrong; Amused Twitterati Makes Funny Jokes and Memes.

Check Out Amitabh Bachchan's Post on X:

X 4732 - अब T बन गया है X, तो बदलना पड़ेगा text !! — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 8, 2023

