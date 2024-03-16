After yesterday's ISPL 2024 final match, Megastar Amitabh Bachchan shared photos of him and cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar on social media. In the photos, they were seen engaging in a deep conversation. Amitabh admired Sachin's cricket wisdom, thanking him for their time during the ISPL finals. In response to the post, Sachin Tendulkar also expressed enjoying the finals with Amitabh and discussing tennis ball cricket. For the unversed, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor's Tiigers of Kolkata team clinched the ISPL 2024 title on March 15, defeating Amitabh Bachchan's Majhi Mumbai team. Kareena Kapoor Khan Shares Adorable Photos of Saif Ali Khan and Son Taimur As She Celebrates Team Tigers of Kolkata’s Win in ISPL.

Sachin Tendulkar's Response To Amitabh Bachchan's X Post

It was a joy to watch the finals of @ispl_t10 with you and talk Tennis Ball Cricket. 😊 https://t.co/Bw9otl4TDT — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) March 16, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)