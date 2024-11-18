Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 18 (ANI): This Sunday was again special for megastar Amitabh Bachchan's fans as he stepped outside his house Jalsa and greeted his fans.

He met his fans who gathered outside his bungalow in Mumbai.

Every Sunday, hundreds of fans gather outside Amitabh Bachchan's residence to get a glimpse of the megastar, and from the past over 40 years, the 'Sholay' star has been making sure to meet them.

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan's film 'Vettaiyan', with Rajinikanth, was released in theatres recently. In the film, Big B also shared screen space with Fahadh Faasil and Rana Daggubati.

In the coming months, he will also be seen alongside Deepika Padukone in the Hindi remake of 'The Intern'.

In June this year, he and Deepika were seen in the futuristic film 'Kalki 2898 AD'. Directed by Nag Ashwin, the post-apocalyptic film was inspired by Hindu scriptures and was set in 2898 AD. Kamal Haasan, Prabhas and Disha Patani were also part of the film. (ANI)

