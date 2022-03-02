Amrita Arora has shared a throwback picture featuring mother Joyce Arora and sister Malaika Arora. This is indeed the sweetest picture post to extend heartfelt birthday wishes to their mom. She mentioned in her post, “Happy birthday birth giver. There is no one like you mama.”

Amrita Arora’s Birthday Post For Joyce Arora

