Bollywood actress Ananya Panday recently took everyone by surprise by posting photos with puppies and snakes on her latest Instagram post. The Dream Girl 2 actress could be seen beaming with joy as she posed with huge snakes and tiny puppies. In her post, she also revealed the two animals as her 'favourites’ and went on to call them her definition of heaven. Ananya’s post received mixed comments from Internet users, with some largely shocked by her choice of snakes in the favourites list. Ananya Panday on Her Future Husband: Dream Girl 2 Actress Says, 'He Has to Be Kind, Loving and Funny Like My Dad'.

Ananya Panday's Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)