Chunky Panday and Bhavana Pandey are celebrating 26 years of marital bliss. Bhavana shared a few throwback pictures on the occasion of their wedding anniversary and extended heartfelt wishes to her husband. These pictures of Ananya Panday’s parents provide a sneak peek into their good old days, showcasing moments with their family, pictures from their trips, and much more. Ananya Panday Goes to Dinner With Her Fam While on Vacay! View Pics From the Night Out in Ibiza.

Chunky Panday And Bhavana Pandey Wedding Anniversary

