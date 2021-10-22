The makers of Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Anek has announced about the film’s release date. Written and directed by Anubhav Sinha, this upcoming socio-political thriller is all set to be released in theatres on March 31, 2022. Anek is produced under the banners of Benaras Mediaworks and T-Series.

Update On Anek Release Date:

Thrilled to reunite with @anubhavsinha for a character that pushed me out of my comfort zone & with #BhushanKumar as a support system, #Anek will usher in a different language of cinema. Mark the date for this socio-political thriller: 31.03.2022.@BenarasM @TSeries #AnubhavSinha pic.twitter.com/AQR6GjbbrD — Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) October 22, 2021

