Mahesh Babu and SS Rajamouli attended Animal pre-release event held in Hyderabad on November 27, making it a truly spectacular night. One of the key highlights from the film's promotional event was when RRR director Rajamouli declared Ranbir Kapoor his favorite actor from Bollywood. He emphatically stated, "Without hesitation, I'll tell you, my favourite actor is Ranbir Kapoor." SS Rajamouli further elaborated that RK's unique blend of 'intensity' and 'vulnerability' is what sets him apart from other actors. Animal: Mahesh Babu Hugs Ranbir Kapoor and Bobby Deol As He Attends Pre-Release Event (View Pics and Videos).

SS Rajamouli's Fave Actor is Ranbir Kapoor:

