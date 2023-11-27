Mahesh Babu graced the pre-release event of the movie Animal, where he shared warm moments with the cast, including Bobby Deol and Ranbir Kapoor. The actor's camaraderie with the stars was evident as they exchanged hugs, surrounded by an enthusiastic crowd of fans. The trio, along with Anil Kapoor, walked up to the stage, radiating smiles and acknowledging the cheers of the audience. Animal Trailer Out: Ranbir Kapoor Unleashes His Inner Beast in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Gritty Drama.

Mahesh Babu Makes an Entrance

The crowd erupts in cheers as The king of Nizam makes his entrance. 🌟@urstrulyMahesh #GunturKaaram#SSMBReignAtAnimalEvent pic.twitter.com/7DUgsJMmZM — Mahesh Babu Trends ™ (@MaheshFanTrends) November 27, 2023

View Pics Here:

Mahesh Babu Greets Animal Cast

Ranbir, Anil and Bobby with Mahesh

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)