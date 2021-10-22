The release date of films Antim: The Final Truth and Satyameva Jayate 2 must have been averted, but there’s going to be a clash of the trailers. Yes, the trailer of Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma starrer is also releasing on October 25. Earlier today John Abraham had announced that the trailer of Satyameva Jayate 2 would be releasing on October 25. The makers of Antim have dropped a motion poster of Aayush and revealed that he’d be seen playing the character Rahulia.

Update On Antim Trailer:

SALMAN KHAN - AAYUSH SHARMA: 'ANTIM' TRAILER DROPS ON MONDAY... Team #Antim: The Final Truth will unveil #AntimTrailer on [Monday] 25 Oct 2021... Stars #SalmanKhan and #AayushSharma... Directed by #MaheshManjrekar... 26 Nov 2021 release... New #MotionPoster... pic.twitter.com/YvC2KT7NIg — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 22, 2021

