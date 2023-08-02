AP Dhillon will have a docuseries titled AP Dhillon: First Of A Kind, release on Prime Video which will show fans an inside look at his rise to fame. The Canadian singer became wildly popular, and is known for songs like "Brown Munde", "Dil Nu", "Wo Noor" and more. Khushi Kapoor Dating AP Dhillon? Singer's New Song True Stories Leads Fans to Speculate Something's Brewing Between the Two - Here's Why!

Watch AP Dhillon Video Here:

You know his music but not the man. This was AP Dhillon’s last night in India before he made the career defining move to Canada. With big dreams to achieve, little did he know about the challenges ahead, from cultural differences to language barriers. But he moved past every… pic.twitter.com/UmzQ6vSRLg — prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) August 2, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)