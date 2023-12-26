Actor Arbaaz Khan delighted fans by sharing intimate snapshots from his Nikah ceremony with Sshura Khan. The heartwarming family portrait featured luminaries like his brother Salman Khan, father Salim Khan, and their beloved mother. Notably, Arbaaz's son, Arhaan Khan, also graced the occasion, adding to the joyous affair. The pictures, capturing cherished moments, offered a glimpse into the Khan family's joy and togetherness, garnering immense adoration and blessings from fans worldwide. Arbaaz Khan Marries Sshura Khan in Intimate Nikah Ceremony, Actor Shares FIRST Wedding Pictures as a Couple (See Post).

See Inside Pictures from Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan's Nikah:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arbaaz Khan (@arbaazkhanofficial)

