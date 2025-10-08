Arbaaz Khan recently embraced parenthood for the second time. The Bollywood actor-producer welcomed his first child with wife Sshura Khan on Sunday (October 5). The new parents were seen leaving the hospital with their newborn today (October 8). In a video shared online, Arbaaz Khan is seen gently carrying his daughter in his arms while Sshura walks behind him. Arbaaz was seen greeting the paps and thanking them for their wishes before leaving. Salman Khan Visits Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan As They Welcome Baby Girl; Mothers Salma Khan and Helen Also Join in Hospital (Watch Videos).

New Parents Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan Leave Hospital With Their Little Angel

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zoom TV (@zoomtv)

