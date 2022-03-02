Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik's first look from her debut Bollywood film Ardh is finally out! The actress in the poster goes by the name Madhu and could be seen wearing a sober saree with mangalsutra and maang mein sindoor. The movie is music composer Palash Muchhal's directorial debut. Ardh: Rubina Dilaik Begins Shooting for Her Debut Film in Mumbai, To Be Directed by Palash Muchhal.

Check It Out:

Hey my beautiful people what better day than Mahashivratri to Present my first look as ‘’Madhu’ from Ardh!….. Har har Mahadev 🙏🏼🧿 . . . #Ardhrubina #Ardh @Palash_Muchhal @rajpalofficial @tentej pic.twitter.com/yQjwBAnnnI — Rubina Dilaik (@RubiDilaik) March 1, 2022

