A select group of celebrities marked the pre-wedding celebration of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant on March 6 in Jamnagar by entertaining Reliance Industries' employees at an exclusive event hosted by the Ambani family. Arijit Singh captivated the audience with a mesmerising performance, serenading them with his popular hits, including "O Maahi" and "Satranga." The evening undoubtedly entertained those in attendance. Salman Khan and Ranveer Singh Groove to Their Chartbuster Songs at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's Pre-Wedding Event in Jamnagar (Watch Videos).

Watch Arijit Singh Singing "O Maahi":

The favourite part of "O Maahi" live sung by the Arijit Singh at Ambanis special event in Jamnagar #AmbaniPreWedding pic.twitter.com/s0a1Aw2ugf — ᴄʜɪᴛᴛᴀʀᴀɴᴊᴀɴ ♪ (@i_CHITTARANJAN1) March 6, 2024

Watch Arijit's Musical Performance:

When crowd sing "Satranga" with the Arijit Singh at Ambanis special event in Jamnagar! Big 'W' for the crowd.. pic.twitter.com/0p7cNY16kB — ᴄʜɪᴛᴛᴀʀᴀɴᴊᴀɴ ♪ (@i_CHITTARANJAN1) March 6, 2024

