After three-day grand pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant from March 1 to March 3 in Jamnagar, the Ambanis hosted another event on March 6 for employees of Reliance Industries, which saw limited Bollywood stars in attendance. Video of Ranveer Singh and Salman Khan dancing to their chartbuster songs at the event took the internet by storm. Right from Singh delivering an energetic performance on "Malhari" to Salman Khan setting the stage on fire with his moves on "Teri Meri", "Jag Ghoomeya" and more, the gala was a LIT affair. Check it out! Akshay Kumar Dances to Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Title Track at ISPL 2024 Opening Ceremony in Mumbai (Watch Video).

Watch Ranveer Singh Dancing on "Malhari":

Ranveer aingh performing at jamnagar♥️🔥 pic.twitter.com/YV97GLp5fx — fatiim (@fatiim_9RS) March 6, 2024

Watch Salman Khan Grooving to "Jag Ghoomeya":

Watch Salman Khan Performing on "Teri Meri":

Latest : Megastar #SalmanKhan performing on Teri Meri song at Anant Ambani's Wedding today. Bhai is looking damn handsome 🔥 pic.twitter.com/omyFkGHgGP — MASS (@Freak4Salman) March 6, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)