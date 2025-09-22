A ship caught fire in Gujarat today, September 22. The incident occured when the ship was anchored at Porbandar Subhashnagar Jetty in Gujarat. According to news agency ANI, the ship belongs to Jamnagar-based HRM & Sons and was loaded with rice and sugar. Soon after the ship caught fire, three fire brigade vehicles arrived at the scene. Later, the ship was towed to the middle of the sea as the blaze became severe due to its load of rice. It is reported that the ship was bound for Bosaso, Somalia. A video of the blaze has also gone viral on social media. Gujarat Fire: Massive Blaze Engulfs Sanghvi Organics Pvt Ltd in Bharuch, Multiple Fire Tenders Rush to Scene (Watch Video).

Ship Loaded With Rice and Sugar Catches Fire in Gujarat

#WATCH | Gujarat | A ship anchored at Porbandar Subhashnagar Jetty caught fire. The ship, which belongs to Jamnagar-based HRM & Sons, loaded with rice and sugar, caught fire, and three fire brigade vehicles arrived at the scene. The ship was towed to the middle of the sea as the… pic.twitter.com/30qIN02cv7 — ANI (@ANI) September 22, 2025

