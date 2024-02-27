Yami Gautam and Priya Mani's film Article 370 had a busy Monday at the box office on February 26. So far, the earnings have been satisfactory, and the film grossed Rs 29.05 crore in India on its fourth day. The movie was released on February 23 and focuses on the anti-terrorism efforts in Kashmir following the nullification of Article 370. Article 370 Box Office Collection Day 3: Yami Gautam’s Film Hits Rs 25 Crore Mark in Its Opening Weekend!

Article 370 Box Office Collection Day 4

#Article370 maintains a strong grip on the make-or-break Day 4 [Mon; reduced ticket rates on weekdays]… Targets ₹ 40 cr [+/-] in *Week 1*, a FANTASTIC TOTAL… Fri 6.12 cr, Sat 9.08 cr, Sun 10.25 cr, Mon 3.60 cr. Total: ₹ 29.05 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice pic.twitter.com/W5bZ66xZCU — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 27, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)