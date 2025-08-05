The Indian Army on Tuesday, August 5, debunked reports of ceasefire violation by Pakistan along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir on the 6th anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370. Media reports including news agency PTI claimed that Pakistan had violated ceasefire in Krishna Ghati sector in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch. "There have been some media and social media reports regarding ceasefire violations in the Poonch region. It is clarified that there has been no ceasefire violation along the Line of Control," the Army asserted. Pakistan Violates Ceasefire Along LoC, Engages in Unprovoked Firing in Krishna Ghati Sector of Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch on 6th Anniversary of Article 370 Abrogation: Reports.

'No Ceasefire Violation Along the Line of Control'

There have been some media and social media reports regarding ceasefire violations in the Poonch region. It is clarified that there has been no ceasefire violation along the Line of Control: Indian Army pic.twitter.com/OhCLA9yh3b — ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2025

