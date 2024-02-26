Article 370 Box Office Collection Day 3: Yami Gautam’s Film Hits Rs 25 Crore Mark in Its Opening Weekend!

Article 370 has made a significant impact at the box office in these three days. The political thriller starring Yami Gautam has hit Rs 25 crore mark in its opening weekend. Directed by Aditya Suhas Jambhale, the total collection of Article 370 movie stands at Rs 25.45 in India. Article 370 Movie Banned: Yami Gautam’s Political Thriller To Not Release in Gulf Countries.

Article 370 Movie Collections

#Article370 SCORES BIG in its opening weekend… The growth on Day 2 and 3 was very much on the cards, but amassing a solid ₹ 25 cr+ in its weekend elevates it to the SUCCESS category… Fri 6.12 cr, Sat 9.08 cr, Sun 10.25 cr. Total: ₹ 25.45 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice Looking at… pic.twitter.com/9DGyJ7dUS3 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 26, 2024

