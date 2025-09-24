Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk appealed for peace after protests in Leh, Ladakh, demanding statehood and inclusion under the Sixth Schedule, turned violent on Wednesday, September 24. Demonstrators from the Leh Apex Body (LAB) set fire to the BJP office and multiple vehicles, while also resorting to stone pelting, following clashes with the police. The protests were intensified after two hunger-striking LAB leaders were hospitalised due to deteriorating health. Videos from the site showed thick smoke rising from the BJP office as law enforcement used teargas and baton charges to control the crowd. Wangchuk urged the youth to stop the violence and seek peaceful means to voice their demands. Ladakh: Boulder From Cliff Falls on Army Vehicle Near Durbuk in Leh; 4 Soldiers Injured.

Sonam Wangchuk Appeals for Peace Amid Violent Leh Protests

VERY SAD EVENTS IN LEH My message of peaceful path failed today. I appeal to youth to please stop this nonsense. This only damages our cause.#LadakhAnshan pic.twitter.com/CzTNHoUkoC — Sonam Wangchuk (@Wangchuk66) September 24, 2025

BJP Office Torched in Leh

Leh Demonstrators Clash with Police Over Ladakh Statehood

The ongoing protest by the Leh Apex Body (LAB) turned violent today as demonstrators clashed with the police in the city, alleging the Union government's and the administration's failure to acknowledge their demands. On Monday, the LAB had announced that its leaders would not… pic.twitter.com/5scauTrgX9 — Vani Mehrotra (@vani_mehrotra) September 24, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of Sonam Wangchuk). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)