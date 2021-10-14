An intervenor, claiming to be a social worker, approached the court, saying that Aryan Khan has been getting special treatment in the case. He added that the case needs to dealt with seriously with no exception for Khan. The court however rejected his appeal.

Take A Look At The Tweet Below:

An intervenor approaches the court, claiming to be a social worker. He says drug menace needs to be seriously dealt with. He adds that Aryan Khan was getting 'special treatment' with expeditious hearing of bail application.#AryanKhan #NDPS #CruiseDrugCase — Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) October 14, 2021

