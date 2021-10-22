Bollywood actress Ananya Panday arrived at NCB office again on Friday (October 22), for questioning on the ongoing Aryan Khan's drug case. On October 21, Ananya along with her father Chunky Panday was spotted outside the NCB office too. The 22-year-old actress will be interrogated by the anti-drug agency in relation to the Mumbai drug bust case.

Check Out The Tweet Below:

