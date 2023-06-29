Actress Adah Sharma, known for her role in the movie The Kerala Story, continues to make headlines. With a special affection for Marathi culture, Adah has expressed her admiration for the Marathi people in an interview. Adding to her connection with Marathi culture, Adah surprised her fans by showcasing her singing talent. On the occasion of Ashadi Ekadashi, Adah shared a video on Instagram where she can be seen skillfully playing the ukulele and rendering the soulful Marathi song "Rakhumai Rakhumai". Accompanying the video, Adah wrote in the caption, "Happy Ashadhi Ekadashi. Wishing you all love and happiness." Fans have been showering the actress with praise for her heartfelt rendition. Ashadhi Ekadashi 2023 Date, Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Timings and Puja Vidhi: Everything To Know About Devshayani Ekadashi.

