Ashadhi Ekadashi is one of the most important Ekadashi among 24 Ekadashis that is celebrated by the Hindu community in India. It is also known by other names like Devshayani Ekadashi, Hari Shayani Ekadashi, and Ashadh Shukla Ekadashi and is considered to be the most auspicious day. Ashadhi Ekadashi falls on Ekadashi Tithi (11th day) of Shukla Paksha in the Ashadha month, which corresponds to the month of June or July in the Gregorian calendar. Ashadhi Ekadashi 2023 will be celebrated on Thursday, June 29. The Ashadhi Ekadashi tithi will begin at 3:18 am on June 29 and end on June 30 at 2:42 am. The Parana (breaking the fast time) will be on June 30 from 8:20 am to 8:43 am. Scroll down to learn more about the Ashadhi Ekadashi 2023 date and significance. Here's all you need to know about the date and significance of this day.

Ashadhi Ekadashi 2023 Date and Timings

Ashadhi Ekadashi 2023 will be celebrated on Thursday, June 29.

The Ashadhi Ekadashi tithi will begin at 3:18 am on June 29 and end on June 30 at 2:42 am.

Significance

Ashadhi Ekadashi holds great significance in Hinduism. It is said that from the day of Ashadhi Ekadashi, Lord Vishnu sleeps in Kshirsagar and four months, and after this Ekadashi, Lord Vishnu wakes up on the day of Prabodhini Ekadashi. Moreover, Chaturmas, which is a four-month period of self-restraint, as to the Hindu calendar, starts from this day. The mention of Ashadhi Ekadashi or Devshayani Ekadashi is made in the Brahmavaivarta Purana.

During this period, marriage, yajna, griha pravesh, and any kind of auspicious work is avoided. It is said that the person who fasts on this day gets rid of all the obstacles in life, and all the wishes of the devotee are fulfilled.

