The iconic film CID Moosa is all set to return confirmed Dileep who was the main lead in the first film. After 20 years fans will see Dileep return as Moosa in the sequel to the hilarious film, and they are ecstatic about it as many fans were teenagers or kids when they stumbled upon this movie. D149: Dileep Teams Up With Vineeth Kumar for His Next; Check Out Pics From the Film’s Pooja Ceremony.

Watch CID Moosa 2 Announcement:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dileep (@dileepactor)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)