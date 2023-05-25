Veteran actor Ashish Vidyarthi tied the knot with Assam's Rupali Barua in an intimate ceremony on May 25. The actor who has appeared in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, English, Odia, Marathi and Bengali films got hitched at the age of 60. In the viral pics, the newlyweds look very happy posing in ethnic wear. Naresh Gets Married to Pavithra Lokesh, Actor Shares Slow-Mo Video of Wedding on Twitter – Watch.

Ashish Vidyarthi Weds Rupali Barua:

