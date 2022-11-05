During #AskSRK session on Twitter, a Twitter user asked Shah Rukh Khan about his experience of working with John Abraham. The two actors would be sharing screen space in the upcoming action thriller Pathaan. To this SRK responded saying, “Known John for years was a pleasure to work with him. One of the most mild and well mannered person”. Shah Rukh Khan Reveals on #AskSRK Session on How He Feels To See Fans Gathered Outside Mannat on His Birthday.

Shah Rukh Khan On Working With John Abraham

Known John for years was a pleasure to work with him. One of the most mild and well mannered person https://t.co/yrs2eOHEn5 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 5, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)