Shah Rukh Khan is conducting a quick #AskSRK session on Twitter and fans have asked him some intriguing questions. One of the Twitter users asked King Khan, “What was your reaction when you saw so many fans celebrating your birthday outside mannat?” The Bollywood superstar responded saying, “It’s been years because of Covid restrictions so it was really nice to see people come to visit.” Shah Rukh Khan Arrives Atop Mannat Fence at Midnight to Greet His Many Fans On His 57th Birthday! (Watch Video).

Shah Rukh Khan On Fans Gathered Outside Mannat On His Birthday

It’s been years because of Covid restrictions so it was really nice to see people come to visit. https://t.co/RL8MGcIgs6 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 5, 2022

