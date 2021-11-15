Balwant Moreshwar Purandare, popularly known as Babasaheb Purandare, was an eminent historian and Padma Vibhushan awardee. The 99-year-old was diagnosed with pneumonia a week ago and was undergoing treatment at Pune’s Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital. His demise has left everyone heartbroken. Anil Kapoor has condoled the demise of Shivsahir. The actor writes, “Shivshahir Babasaheb Purandare ji's legacy makes us all wiser and richer for knowing more about our heroes, our history & our culture.”

Anil Kapoor Remembers Shivshahir Babasaheb Purandare

Shivshahir Babasaheb Purandare ji's legacy makes us all wiser and richer for knowing more about our heroes, our history & our culture. I was personally honored & humbled to receive the Deenanath Mangeshkar award from this great man. My sincerest condolences to his loved ones 🙏 pic.twitter.com/CYQInrY7H9 — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) November 15, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)