After a decent run at the box office, Bachchhan Paandey, starring Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, Arshad Warsi, Jacqueline Fernandez and others will now release on Amazon Prime Video. As the Farhad Samji directorial is all set to arrive on the streaming giant on April 15. Bachchhan Paandey Screening Stopped in Odisha Cinema Hall, Akshay Kumar's Film Faces Disruption by Mob Over The Kashmir Files (Watch Video).

Check It Out:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)