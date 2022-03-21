A Mob in the Bhubneshwar cinema hall stopped Akshay Kumar's Bachchhan Paandey screening. Chanting slogans the crowd crashed at the screening of Bachchhan Paandey and demanded to immediately stop the screening of the movie. Reports allegedly claim that this was the group's plan of action as a response to ask for the demand of resuming The Kashmir Files in the cinema hall.

Check Out Sumit Kadel's Tweet Below:

Reportedly in Bhubneshwar a mob forcefully stopped the screening of #BachchhanPaandey .. This is totally UNFAIR and UNETHICAL .. #TheKashmirFiles is doing exceptionally well, why to sabotage other movie like this. pic.twitter.com/1PZOUvkgP2 — Sumit Kadel (@SumitkadeI) March 20, 2022

The Reason of Disruption

Kaisa lagega sach ye ho ki BP movie nahi TKF movie roka gaya tha jo log tickets kiye the unko movie nahi dikhaya gaya issliye wo bajrang dal ko bulaye wo aaye hungama hua phir sab thik hua wapis movie chalaya gaya...q ki main issi city ki hoon ab bolohttps://t.co/8NpcuM7dNO — Sradha Sradha (@SradhaSradha8) March 20, 2022

Check Out the Video Below

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)