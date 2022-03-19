Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon and Jacqueline Fernandez's latest release Bachchhan Paandey has opened to decent numbers at the box office. The movie that released on Holi (March 18) has managed to collect Rs 13.25 crore on its opening day even after facing a stiff competition from unstoppable The Kashmir Files. Bachchhan Paandey Trailer: Kriti Sanon, Arshad Warsi Gear Up To Make A Biopic On Akshay Kumar AKA Baghwa’s Gangster (Watch Video).

Bachchhan Paandey BO Collection:

#BachchhanPaandey surprises, hits double digits on Day 1, despite [i] #TKF wave, [ii] limited showcasing and [iii] post-noon screenings due to #Holi festivities… #Mumbai, #Gujarat, mass pockets lead… Biz should grow on Day 2 and 3… Fri ₹ 13.25 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/44iMaNcHux — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 19, 2022

