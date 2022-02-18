The makers of Bachchhan Paandey have released the film’s trailer and it’s loaded with action, fun and it’s high on entertainment. Myra Devekar (Kriti Sanon) and Vishu (Arshad Warsi) have geared up to make a biopic on Baghwa’s Bachchhan Paandey (Akshay Kumar), the most menacing, one eyed gangster. He is also accused of murdering his girlfriend Sophie (Jacqueline Fernandez). Bachchhan Paandey: Akshay Kumar’s Film To Hit the Big Screens on March 18!

Watch The Trailer Of Bachchhan Paandey Below:

