Bell Bottom, whose trailer dropped on August 3, is scheduled to release on August 19. However there were doubts on whether the film would make it, considering theatre shutdown in Maharashtra continues over rising COVID-19 cases. However, as per trade analyst Taran Adarsh's tweet, Akshay Kumar's film release date is final, and Bell Bottom would release in centres outside the state, wherever lockdown has been eased.

'BELL BOTTOM' RELEASE ON SCHEDULE... #BellBottom is certainly arriving on 19 Aug 2021 in *cinemas* outside #Maharashtra... This time, the producers insist, the release date is final. pic.twitter.com/2QM8GljMgb — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 4, 2021

