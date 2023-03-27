The makers of Bholaa have asked Twitter to take action against a news portal who has claimed that they have watched the film at 'censor board office in Mauritius'. Slamming the negative review by the portal, the makers shared an official statement saying Bholaa's censor date happens to be March 29. The film starring Ajay Devgn and Tabu releases in theatres on March 30. Check it out. Bholaa Trailer: Ajay Devgn and Tabu-Starrer Serves You Edge-of-the-Seat Action (Watch Video).

Bholaa Makers Release Statement:

