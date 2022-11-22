The teaser of Bholaa is here! The film that is a Hindi remake of the Tamil blockbuster Kaithi, doesn’t reveal much but promises to be an action-packed thriller. The film that marks Ajay Devgn’s fourth directorial project, also featuring him in the lead, just gives glimpses of his look. The teaser drops hints about his mysterious character and it is sure to leave fans intrigued. The film is scheduled to be released in theatres on March 30 in 3D. Karthi on Kaithi Remake Bholaa: I’m Really Glad That Ajay Devgn Is Doing the Hindi Remake.

Watch The Teaser Of Bholaa Below:

